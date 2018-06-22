China imposes anti-dumping measures on styrene imported from three sources

Source:CGTN Published: 2018/6/22





According to the ministry's statement published on Friday, the anti-dumping duties are levied at rates ranging from 3.8 to 55.7 percent for a period of five years.



The ministry launched an investigation into the case back in June 2017 after receiving complaints from the styrene industry on the Chinese mainland.



Styrene is widely used to make polystyrene, which in turn is used to make plastics and foam containers.

