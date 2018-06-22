Beverage stalls in Guiyang offer jobs, training opportunities for deaf, blind students

A staff member serves a customer at a beverage stall at Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 21, 2018. The beverage stall, whose employees are all deaf and dumb students from a school for the deaf and blind in Guiyang, was opened under cooperation between the school and companies to provide jobs and intern training opportunities for the students. There are now four such stalls in Guiyang and the staff members serve customers through sign language or written notes. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

