WHO disease index updated to include references to TCM for first time

File photo taken on May 6, 2004 shows a doctor practicing cupping for a citizen at Shun'antang, a traditional Chinese medicine hospital, in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), one of the world's oldest forms of medicine with different practices including acupuncture, bee-sting therapy, cupping, moxibustion, scrapping, tui na (Chinese therapeutic massage), still prevails in the modern society after thousands of years of evolution, during which generations have restored and maintained health depending on it. The World Health Organization disease index was updated to include references to traditional Chinese medicine for the first time in June 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Xuesi)

File photo taken on May 24, 2003 shows a man experiencing cupping by roadside in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

File photo taken June 2, 2018 shows a Russian tourist experiencing moxibustion treatment at Sanya International Friendly Chinese Medicine Sanatorium in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.

File photo taken on Sept. 20, 2010 shows bee-sting therapy, a kind of traditional Chinese Medicine practice using honey bee for treatment, in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province.

File photo taken on Sept. 24, 2008 shows scrapping in the traditional Chinese medicine in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

File photo taken on June 21, 2014 shows a boy experiencing cupping treatment at Kangyide Hospital in Beijing, capital of China.

File photo taken on March 11, 2011 shows a doctor practicing acupuncture at a clinic in Beijing, capital of China.

File photo taken on July 29, 2010 shows a doctor providing tui na treatment for a patient at a hospital of the Tongrentang, a renowned traditional Chinese medicine maker, in Beijing, capital of China.

File photo taken on July 12, 2017 shows a patient receiving moxibustion treatment at a traditional Chinese medicine hospital in Gaoqing County, east China's Shandong Province.

File photo taken on Sept. 29, 2010 shows a tourist experiencing moxibustion treatment at the Expo Park in Shanghai, east China.