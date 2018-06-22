Direct flight links China's Xinjiang, Pakistan

A new direct flight linking Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, and Pakistan's second largest city of Lahore, was launched Thursday.
A Boeing 737-800 aircraft is scheduled to depart from Urumqi at 8 a.m. every Thursday and Sunday, and will arrive in Lahore at 8:15 a.m. local time on the same days. The journey takes around three hours.
The return flight will take off at 9:35 a.m. local time and arrive in Urumqi at 3:20 p.m.
The service is operated by China Southern Airlines.
Lahore is the second most popular tourist destination for Chinese travelers in Pakistan, following the capital Islamabad.