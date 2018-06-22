Global Bamboo and Rattan Congress to open soon

From left: Li Zhiyong, the deputy director-general at INBAR; Ran Dengxiang, the deputy mayor of Meishan in Sichuan Province; Hans Friederich, the director-general at INBAR; Dai Chengchun, Yongan, Fujian Province's investigator; and Li Min, a member of the Yibin standing committee in Sichuan Province, during INBAR's media conference on June 19. Photo: Courtesy of INBAR

The media conference and the promotional event for the International Bamboo and Rattan Organization (INBAR)'s strategic partner took place at Beijing International Bamboo and Rattan Tower on June 19, revealing the details for the grand congress that will soon take place at the National Conventional Center in Beijing from June 25 to 27.Organized by the China State Bureau of Forestry and Grassland and INBAR, the 2018 Global Bamboo and Rattan Congress is a part of an initiative to boost the sustainable development of green bamboo rattan South-South cooperation. It aims to promote the sustainable development of the global bamboo rattan industry through bamboo rattan technology innovation, industrial cooperation, policy dialogue and international knowledge sharing.The congress will include some 70 seminars and activities that focus on subjects such as the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, South-South Cooperation, the Belt and Road initiative, climate change and green economic development.During the conference, the international bamboo and rattan organization will jointly host a promotional meeting on the bamboo industry with the Yongan, Meishan and Yibin governments, and organize cultural and art exhibition activities that promote the use of bamboo and rattanMore than 1,200 guests have already registered for the event, including about 500 international participants and more than 200 government officials from over 20 countries. The Deputy Director-General of INBAR Li Zhiyong introduced the overall plan for the conference, and Wu Zhimin from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration spoke of the importance of a strategic approach to utilizing green and renewable resources. Wu also noted that bamboo and rattan are widely used and play an essential role in developing the economy, promoting employment and protecting the environment."The Chinese government attaches great importance to the healthy development of the international bamboo and rattan organization," Wu said.Also in attendance, the Director-General of INBAR Hans Friederich outlined his perspectives for the upcoming congress."We do not want just a 'talk show' where people present their ideas but nothing happens. I hope that this congress will be a watershed and that we will be able to look back in a year or so and be able to point at decisions that were made at BARC which resulted in stronger partnerships, new project activities, improved capacity and, generally, a better recognition of bamboo and rattan as tools to help countries reach their sustainable development goals," Friederich said.The congress will have two and a half days of discussions. Each day will start with a plenary session to enable world leaders to provide guidance and advice on how to proceed. Several new partnership agreements and new project activities will be signed during the congress, Friederich said.Li Min, a member of the Yibin standing committee in Sichuan Province; Ran Dengxiang, the deputy mayor of Meishan in Sichuan Province; and Dai Chengchun a representative from Yongan, Fujian Province also participated in the event and delivered remarks.