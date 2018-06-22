Exhibition of notable artworks by 2018 graduates of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts held in N China

A woman visits an exhibition of notable artworks by 2018 graduates of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts (TAFA) in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2018. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures among other art pieces, and will be open until June 30. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)

People visit an exhibition of notable artworks by 2018 graduates of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts (TAFA) in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2018. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures among other art pieces, and will be open until June 30. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)

People visit an exhibition of notable artworks by 2018 graduates of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts (TAFA) in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2018. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures among other art pieces, and will be open until June 30. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)

People visit an exhibition of notable artworks by 2018 graduates of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts (TAFA) in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2018. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures among other art pieces, and will be open until June 30. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)

Visitors look at an art installation during an exhibition of notable artworks by 2018 graduates of Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts (TAFA) in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2018. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures among other art pieces, and will be open until June 30. (Xinhua/Liu Dongyue)