National Indigenous People's Day celebrated in Vancouver

An indigenous man demonstrates knitting during the National Indigenous People's Day celebration in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. Canada celebrates its National Indigenous People's Day annually on June 21. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Traditional indigenous people's tents are displayed during the National Indigenous People's Day celebration in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. Canada celebrates its National Indigenous People's Day annually on June 21. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

An indigenous man raises his hands to welcome visitors during the National Indigenous People's Day celebration in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. Canada celebrates its National Indigenous People's Day annually on June 21. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A child lies on the ground while watching performance during the National Indigenous People's Day celebration in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. Canada celebrates its National Indigenous People's Day annually on June 21. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

People perform dance during the National Indigenous People's Day celebration in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. Canada celebrates its National Indigenous People's Day annually on June 21. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)