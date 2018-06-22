Graduates attend commencement ceremony of Wuhan University

Graduates and tutors pose for photos at the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduate representative Tian Yinglin speaks at the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduates holding umbrellas attend the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduates attend the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on June 22, 2018 shows the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduates attend the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduates pose for photos at the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduates attend the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduates holding umbrellas attend the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Graduates attend the 2018 commencement ceremony of Wuhan University in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, June 22, 2018. Over 10,000 graduates attended the ceremony on Friday. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)