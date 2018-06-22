Ecological base in Ningxia transforms desertified lands into sea of lavender

Farmers harvest lavender at an ecological base on the border of the Maowusu Desert, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 21, 2018. The ecological base has spent 4 years transforming desertified lands into cultivation areas for over 20 plants. It has also developed a series of lavender products with the aim to promote local tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Farmers use the technique of drip irrigation to plant lavender at an ecological base on the border of the Maowusu Desert, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 21, 2018. The ecological base has spent 4 years transforming desertified lands into cultivation areas for over 20 plants. It has also developed a series of lavender products with the aim to promote local tourism. (Xinhua/Hou Dongtao)

A man extracts lavender essential oil at an ecological base on the border of the Maowusu Desert, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 21, 2018. The ecological base has spent 4 years transforming desertified lands into cultivation areas for over 20 plants. It has also developed a series of lavender products with the aim to promote local tourism. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

