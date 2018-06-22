Chinese shares mildly rebound Friday

Chinese stocks mildly rebounded Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.49 percent to end at 2,889.76 points.



The Shenzhen Component Index closed 1 percent higher at 9,409.95 points.



Trading on the main bourses remained thin, with combined turnover shrinking to 299.3 billion yuan (about 46.06 billion US dollars), down from 356.3 billion yuan the previous trading day.



Telecommunication shares were among the biggest gainers Friday after the country's major mobile service operators confirmed to eliminate charges for domestic roaming data use starting July 1.



Hangzhou Shunwang Technology rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to 16.72 yuan, while Baofeng Group went up 3.95 percent to 14.2 yuan.



Software and information security stocks also gained. Beijing Vrv Software Corporation Limited rose 9.97 percent to 3.75 yuan, while Xiamen Meiya Pico Information rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to 16.51 yuan.



Insurers and home appliance makers saw losses Friday. China Life Insurance Company shed 1.3 percent to 22.83 yuan. Midea Group, a leading Chinese home appliance manufacturer, lost 1.05 percent to close at 53.65 yuan.



The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, gained 1.84 percent to close at 1,549.66 points Friday.

