Chengdu, London enhance partnership in fintech

Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has enhanced its partnership with London to develop its financial technology sector.



Chengdu Financial Holding Group Co., Ltd inked agreements on Thursday with London-headquartered high-tech incubator BGTA Accelerator and Innovate Finance to co-organize the Innovate Finance Global Summit in Chengdu later this year.



The Chinese firm also signed agreements with BGTA Accelerator and Cass Business School to help train fintech professionals and facilitate international exchanges.



BGTA Accelerator will also enter Chengdu's leading fintech incubator Jiao Zi Fintech Dreamworks and work with fintech start-ups from the two countries.



Established in 2016, Jiao Zi Fintech Dreamworks is expected to have an operation space of over 150,000 square meters and attract around 15,000 fintech professionals by 2019.



Chengdu Financial Holding Group Co., Ltd also opened a representative office in London to help facilitate financial cooperation between the two cities.



Chengdu aims to become a national financial center in western China by 2022.

