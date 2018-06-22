Foreign tourists to S. Korea post double-digit growth on Korean Peninsula's peace drive

Foreign tourists visiting South Korea posted a double-digit growth last month on peace drive being unfolded on the Korean Peninsula
, government data showed Friday.
The number of foreigners traveling to South Korea was 1,238,021 in May, up 26.6 percent from the same month of last year, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.
The double-digit increase came amid détente emerged on the peninsula, caused the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s summit diplomacy.
Top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un held summit meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
twice on April 27 and May 26, before holding the first-ever DPRK-US summit on June 12 in Singapore with US President Donald Trump.
Kim made his third trip to China earlier this week for his summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Helped by the peace drive surrounding the peninsula, the number of Chinese tourists to South Korea jumped 46.1 percent in May from a year earlier.
The number of Japanese travelers to South Korea surged 42.6 percent, while the figure for Asian and Middle East tourists, excluding China and Japan, advanced 16 percent.
European and US travelers visiting South Korea expanded 9.3 percent thanks to the peace drive on the peninsula.