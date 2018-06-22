Activity held for children to know about garbage classification in Zhejiang

Children take part in game to learn how to classify garbage in Liujiadu New Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 22, 2018. An activity was held here for children to know about garbage classification. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children view plants potted in waste plastic bottles in Liujiadu New Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 22, 2018. An activity was held here for children to know about garbage classification. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children look at plants grown in a waste tyre in Liujiadu New Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 22, 2018. An activity was held here for children to know about garbage classification. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children exchange toys made from plastic wastes in Liujiadu New Village of Changxing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 22, 2018. An activity was held here for children to know about garbage classification. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)