Lotus plantation base helps improve benefit for villagers in E China's Jiangxi

Villagers collect lotus seedpods in Xinzeng Village of Xinjian District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 22, 2018. To improve benefit, Xinjian District built a 133-hectare lotus plantation base. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Villagers show newly-collected lotus seedpods in Xinzeng Village of Xinjian District of Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 22, 2018. To improve benefit, Xinjian District built a 133-hectare lotus plantation base. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

