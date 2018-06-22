UN slams Trump over child detentions

The UN on Friday acknowledged Washington's decision to stop separating migrant families at the US-Mexico border but insisted that detaining children with their parents was not the solution.



"Children should never be detained for reasons related to their or their parents' migration status," UN rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.



Her comments came two days after US President Donald Trump, in a stunning about-face, ordered an end to his administration's criticized policy of separating families at the border.



Images and recordings of wailing children detained in cage-like enclosures have ignited global outrage, forcing the abrupt change of tactics.



Trump's executive order would keep families together but in custody indefinitely while the parents are prosecuted for entering the country illegally.



The president's order also suggests the government intends to hold families indefinitely by challenging a 1997 court ruling known as the Flores Settlement, which places a 20-day limit on how long children, alone or with their parents, can be detained.



