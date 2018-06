Emergency drill on securing marine transportation held in south China's Sanya

Rescuers participate in an emergency drill on securing marine transportation in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Sha Xiaofeng)

People look on as rescuers participate in an emergency drill on securing marine transportation in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Sha Xiaofeng)