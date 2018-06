Chinese food festival event held in Tel Aviv, Israel

An Israeli man (L) learns Chinese food cutting skills during a Chinese food festival event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

Chinese chef Jiang Bo (C) demonstrates noodle making skill during a Chinese food festival event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

An Israeli girl (C) learns noodle making skills during a Chinese food festival event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)

An Israeli girl (L) learns noodle making skills during a Chinese food festival event at the Chinese Cultural Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Yu)