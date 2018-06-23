Did you know: Fun facts about China and the Olympics

Around the world, June 23 marks Olympic Day, as a way to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games.



On the day, national Olympic committees in various countries organize activities – for example, the Olympic Day Run encourages people to get active, learn about Olympics' values and discover new sports.



China has been celebrating Olympic Day since 1987, below are some facts about China's involvement with the Olympics.



Wang Zhengting (1882 – 1961), a native of Fenghua in east China's Zhejiang Province, was elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1922.



China's first Olympian



Sprinter Liu Changchun (1909-1983) was the first athlete to represent China in competition at the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles. On July 31, 1932, Liu competed in the 100m preliminaries, where he was assigned to group 2 which had six athletes. He then registered for the men's 100m, 200m, and 400m. He failed to qualify for the finals of the men's 100m and 200m, and he did not compete in the men's 400m due to exhaustion.



China's first Olympic medal



Xu Haifeng, as a 27-year-old pistol shooter, won China's first Olympic gold medal in 1984. He achieved a breakthrough score in the men's 50-meter pistol shooting event during the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.



China's athlete who's been to the most Olympics



Wang Yifu, born in 1960, is male pistol shooter and the only Chinese athlete who has participated in six Olympics. He has two gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal from events between from 1984 to 2004.



Unique Chinese female athlete ever defeated a male player



In the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, female Chinese athlete Zhang Shan defeated many male players to win the men's and women's mixed skeet event. This event is no longer a part of the games, but Zhang is unique for coming out on top in an event that saw both male and female competing against each other.



Beijing's five mascots in 2008



The 2008 Beijing Olympics has the largest number of mascots with five figurative personified "Fuwa", which translates as "good-luck dolls", with each name forming the sentence "Welcome to Beijing" (Bei Jing Huan Ying Nin).



Beijing: the only city to hold both Summer and Winter Olympics



Beijing will be the only city in the world to ever organize both a summer and winter Olympics, as it held the 29th Summer Olympics in 2008 and will hold the 24th Winter Olympics together with the neighboring city of Zhangjiakou in 2022.



