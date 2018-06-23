Exhibition of Chinese creative cultural products conclude in Fiji

An exhibition of creative cultural products from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region concluded in the South Pacific Island nation of Fiji, having showcased Inner Mongolia's unique culture and helped promote cultural exchanges between the two sides.



Jointly organized by the culture department of Inner Mongolia autonomous region and China cultural center in Fiji, the event has been held in Fiji's capital city of Suva and the third largest city of Nadi from June 18-22.



According to Deng Xianfu, director of China cultural center in Fiji, the event included Inner Mongolia culture creative products exhibition, such as feather prints, Qidan embroidery, cartoon productions, calligraphy and others.



It was also characterized by the unique charm of grassland culture and art by performances of long-tune, Khoomei, horse head fiddle and folk songs and dances with unique ethnic characteristics.



Photo exhibition depicting the beautiful natural scenery and modern development of Inner Mongolia was also held.



Deng believed that the event, first of its kind from Inner Mongolia, will deepen Fiji people's understanding of Inner Mongolia of China, build the bridge of friendship between the two countries, and promote cultural exchanges and cooperation.



Rosy Akbar, Fiji's minister of health and medical services, said such cultural exchanges bring people from two countries together and unite them through sharing of each other's unique culture.



"It is in this spirit of appreciation and togetherness that the bilateral friendly relations between Fiji and China has grown even closer than ever," she said.



Li Zhi, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Fiji, said both China and Fiji have rich culture and tourism resources. The event will provide a very good opportunity for Chinese and Fijian colleagues to exchange ideas on creative cultural industry and learn from each other.



"I hope that the cultural and tourism professionals from both China and Fiji can establish connections with each other and work towards more cooperation in the future," she added.



Wu Shaojun, deputy chief of Inner Mongolian cultural delegation, told Xinhua that they are very happy that Fijians love Inner Mongolia's creative cultural products and folk songs and dances.



"I believe that we are doing a meaningful thing which is good for boosting the cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Fiji," he said.

