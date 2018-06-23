International Dragon Boat Festival held in Vancouver

Athletes make streches during the Vancouver International Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 22, 2018. The 30th Vancouver International Dragon Boat Festival was held here on Friday with about 200 teams of 5,500 paddlers from around the world participating in this three-day event. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Athletes compete on water during the Vancouver International Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Athletes compete on water during the Vancouver International Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A boy looks at the front of a dragon boat during the Vancouver International Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver, Canada, June 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)