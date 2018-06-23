Explosion rocks mass rally in support of Ethiopia's new PM

An explosion rocked a mass rally on Saturday in Addis Ababa, as more than 3 million people gathered in support of Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.



Ahmed, addressing Ethiopians on TV after the rally, said that a few people were killed and several injured in the blast. He, however, did not mentioned the exact number of casualties from the bomb incident.



He said that investigations are underway to find perpetrators and their motives behind the bomb attack.



According to eyewitnesses, the explosion has occurred near a police vehicle as millions of participants were about to wrap up their demonstration.



They also revealed that a minimum of three people have died as a result of the bomb attack, which also left some others injured.



The mass rally, which was held in Addis Ababa and other major cities across the East African country, was organized to give credit to the various activities taken over the past two months by Ahmed's administration.



The rally that was initiated by Ethiopians mainly through various social media outlets attracted the attention of the Ethiopian government and is expected to feature the prime minister.



Ahmed, who took the prime minister position in April this year, has made various decisions that mainly aimed to bring about peace and unity among ethnic groups in the country.

