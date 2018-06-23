Chinese frigate "Binzhou" starts five-day visit to Poland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/23 18:27:34

Chinese frigate "Binzhou" sails into Gdynia port of Northern Poland, on June 22, 2018. Chinese frigate "Binzhou" started its five-day visit to Poland on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)


 

Soldiers of Chinese frigate "Binzhou" line up to welcome guests after arriving at Gdynia port of Northern Poland, on June 22, 2018. Chinese frigate "Binzhou" started its five-day visit to Poland on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Xu)


 

