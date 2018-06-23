Annual Swedish Midsummer Festival celebrated in Manhattan, New York

People take part in the annual Swedish Midsummer Festival in Manhattan, New York, the United States, June 22, 2018. During this unique celebration, adults and kids come together to picnic on the grass, decorate the midsummer pole, make flower wreaths, play traditional games and dance to authentic fiddle music. (Xinhua/Michael Nagle)

