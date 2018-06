International VR image week held in Qingdao

A visitor tries a pair of VR glasses during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A visitor tries a pair of VR glasses during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A visitor views a booth during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Haibing)

A visitor views a booth during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Haibing)

A visitor views a booth during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Haibing)

A visitor views a booth during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A visitor tries a pair of VR glasses during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A visitor tries a pair of VR glasses during an international VR image week in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 23, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)