Job fair held in Haikou, S China's Hainan

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2018. Nearly 100 enterprises took part in the job fair, offering more than 2,600 jobs. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2018. Nearly 100 enterprises took part in the job fair, offering more than 2,600 jobs. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2018. Nearly 100 enterprises took part in the job fair, offering more than 2,600 jobs. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Job seekers attend a job fair in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 23, 2018. Nearly 100 enterprises took part in the job fair, offering more than 2,600 jobs. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)