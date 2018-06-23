Herdsmen shear goats in Xigaze, SW China's Tibet

A woman holds a goat for shearing in Tangxi Village, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2018. As the temperature rise, it is the time for shearing in Xigaze. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

A herdsman shears a goat in Tangxi Village, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2018. As the temperature rise, it is the time for shearing in Xigaze. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

A woman shears a goat in Tangxi Village, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2018. As the temperature rise, it is the time for shearing in Xigaze. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Goats are seen before shearing in Tangxi Village, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2018. As the temperature rise, it is the time for shearing in Xigaze. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)

Herdsmen shear goats in Tangxi Village, Xigaze, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 22, 2018. As the temperature rise, it is the time for shearing in Xigaze. (Xinhua/Liu Dongjun)