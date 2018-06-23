Romanian president announces to run for new term

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday announced a new candidacy for president in his hometown Sibiu, a central city some 275 km northwest of capital Bucharest.



"I have made an important decision...I am firmly determined to run for a new mandate as Romania's President," announced the head of state at the "Samuel von Brukenthal" National College in Sibiu, before attending a high-school reunion with his former classmates. Iohannis also worked as a teacher of physics at this high school.



Presidential elections will be held in Romania in November or December 2019, and Iohannis is eligible for re-election.



According to the constitution of the country, the term of office of the President of Romania is five years, no one may hold the office but for two terms at the most, that can also be consecutive.



Iohannis won the last presidential election in 2014, supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL), of which he was the chairman at that time.



Although he became an independent after being elected president according to the constitution, the PNL officially decided on March 11 that it will support the current president for a new mandate at the 2019 presidential elections.

