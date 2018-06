Zimbabwean president unhurt at campaign rally after blast hits: state media

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was unhurt and successfully evacuated on Saturday after an explosion hit where he was addressing a campaign rally, according to state media reports.



The explosion rocked White City Stadium in Bulawayo, a city in southwest Zimbabwe, where President Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of people at the campaign rally.



President Mnangagwa is unhurt and has been successfully evacuated, according to the reports.