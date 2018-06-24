Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"He argued with my daughter, and it led her to commit suicide."So said the mother of a deceased woman surnamed Zhang who jumped to her death from the sixth floor of a building she lived in with her husband in Shijingshan district. According to the mother, Zhang got married in 1996 and suffered from depression due to her unhappy marriage. The mother also alleged that Zhang had an argument with her husband in May last year, in which she told him she wanted to die and that the husband ignored her cry for help. The couple quarreled again the next day, and Zhang jumped to her death some time afterward. Zhang's family said her husband does not have a stable job and that it was their daughter who supported the family, which put a lot of pressure on her. They blamed the husband's ignorance for her death. They claimed 600,000 yuan ($92,264) as compensation. No verdict has been handed down from the Shijingshan District People's Court recently. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)