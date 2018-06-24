Nepal: PM’s visit deepens ties

Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli during his speech Photo: Courtesy of the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing

A welcome reception for Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's visit to China took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Beijing on June 19.Government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs, experts and media groups attended the event. Prime Minister Oli arrived in Beijing on June 19 for an official visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.The prime minister was accompanied by his spouse and a delegation consisting of ministers, members of parliament and senior government officials as well as representatives from the business community and media.In his remarks, the prime minister shared his vision for further strengthening Nepal-China relations and bilateral cooperation in the areas of connectivity, trade and investment, tourism, energy and natural resources and the environment.He also launched the official WeChat account of the Nepalese Embassy in Beijing and unveiled a special publication on tourism and investment opportunities in Nepal during the event.