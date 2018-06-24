Croatia: Embassy celebrates national day

Croatian Ambassador to China Nebojša Koharovic (left) and the Croatian Defence Attache Dražen Šcuri (second right) cut a cake with their Chinese counterparts during their National Day celebrations on June 19. Photo: Li Hao/GT

The Croatian Embassy in Beijing marked its National Day and Armed Forces Day at Legendale Hotel on June 19, drawing the participation of several hundred guests.In his opening speech, Croatian Ambassador to China Nebojša Koharović reviewed the achievements of bilateral relations between China and Croatia.Koharović noted that the bilateral relations are no longer just as a "partner" but as a "strategic partner" starting from this year, bringing many investment projects from China to Croatia.Tourism in Croatia also witnessed a 52 percent increase in the amount of Chinese tourists to Croatia in 2017 compared to that of 2016, the ambassador said.