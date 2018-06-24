Czech: Embassy promotes Czech artist

A woman examines a piece during the Zdenek Sklena's art exhibition in Beijing on June 13. Photo: Li Hao/GT

An art exhibition promoting the Czech artist and illustrator Zdeněk Sklenář (1910-86) took place at Prince Kung's Mansion in Beijing on June 13.Guests were invited to take a first glimpse of 62 of Sklená's most symbolic art pieces related to his early experiences in China.In 1955, the artist got the opportunity to display his artwork in China, and the artpieces being showcased date back to when they were first displayed in Beijing to mark the establishment of socialist Czechoslovakia.This exhibition commemorates the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia.