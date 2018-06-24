Mexico: Photo exhibition opens

The Mexican Ambassador to China Jose Luis Bernal (right) and other guests and representatives during the event. Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Mexican Embassy in Beijing staged a photo exhibition for the newly published book El águila y el dragon on June 20.The book is published by CETYS University in Mexico and written by Professor Luis Fernando Oviedo with support from Mariella Remund.The book consists of various photos and introductions about the history, diverse lifestyle and iconic places in China and Mexico and showcases the commonalities and diversity of the people of the two countries.In his introductory remarks, the Mexican Ambassador to China José Luis Bernal reviewed the deep historical and cultural connectivity between China and Mexico."Thirty-six photos were selected from the book to tell you about Mexico and China from the aspects of history and architecture, landscape, food and society," Bernal said."I would like to mention that the book's inspiration was from Mexicali, which is my hometown and an important city where immigrants from China have lived since the early 1900s," he said.