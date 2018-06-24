EU: European farmers’ study tour concludes

The closing ceremony for the second EU Young Farmers study tour of China took place at the Beijing office of EU Delegation to China on June 15.
During the ceremony, 11 European farmers from 10 EU member states received certificates for their study.
The activity is to recognize the critical role young farmers play in maintaining the vitality of rural areas and promoting a more sustainable, competitive and modern agricultural industry.
The program is a part of the EU-China Project on Capacity Building for Young Professional Farmers and Agricultural Professionals, which was established collaboratively by the Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture
in April 2017.
The program includes study visits for young farmers from both sides, exchanges and training sessions in agri-businesses, innovative farms, governmental entities and local agencies, research institutes and universities, cooperatives, and dealing with agriculture in both the EU Member States and China.