Chile: ‘Secret’ exhibition debuts in China

A guest writes a secret to put into one of the envelopes on display at the Chilean Embassy in Beijing recently. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A small art exhibition titled Secret was held at the Chilean Embassy in Beijing on June 20.Supported by the Chilean Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Culture , the exhibition offers a way for people from around the world to share their secrets freely and without guilt.The exhibition has been held in many countries and regions where over 1,000 secrets written in 13 different languages were collected, said the Chilean Ambassador to China, Jaime Chomalí Garib.María Luisa Portuondo, the artist and curator of this exhibition, also attended the event and encouraged guests to interact with the exhibition and share their secrets.Envelops were hung on the walls inside the embassy and guests were invited to open envelops, read the secrets inside and replace them with a secret of their own."If you want to read the secrets of people from other countries and regions in the envelops, you need to write down your own secrets and put them there as well," the artist said. The exhibition was also presented at Cervantes Institute in Beijing on June 23.