Denmark: Foreign Minister’s visit strengthens ties

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen (left) during his visit to Beijing's tallest building. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen marked the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and Denmark with a two-day visit to China from June 20 to 22, the Danish Embassy in Beijing said.During his visit, Samuelsen discussed international and regional issues with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and met with Director of the Office of the Central Leading Group for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi. He also visited Beijing's tallest building, China Zun Tower, which is about 528 meters tall. The Danish company Grundfos supplied the water pumps and air conditioners for the tower.