Russian team doctor rejects doping claims

The team doctor of the Russian football team on Saturday refuted allegation that the host nation has been doping either before or during the World Cup finals.



Eduard Buzuglov spoke to the media to explain that the members of the Russian team competing in the finals have been tested more than England.



The hosts were expected to struggle in the tournament but have so far turning in two excellent displays to beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 and Egypt 3-1. Statistics show that no other team in the competition has run as much as the Russians in those two wins, causing eyebrows to be raised, but Bezuglov insisted the players are clean.



He said Russian players had given over 300 samples to FIFA, UEFA and Rusada (the Russian anti-doping agency).



"All of them have turned out to be clean" said the Doctor, who was annoyed at the British press for questioning the ethics of the team.



"I am ready to bet that the England team have not given as many samples, so people should focus on themselves and have nothing to fear," continued Dr Buzuglov, who in March had insisted: "I do not know of any other sport that does not have a problem with banned drugs. But Russian football does not have this problem."

