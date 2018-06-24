China exports hybrid shunting locomotives to Germany

China will export 20 hybrid shunting locomotives to Germany, according to the exporter CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd. on Saturday.



It is the first time Chinese whole-vehicle rail transit equipment has been exported to Germany.



The company has signed a framework agreement with Deutsche Bahn to export 20 hybrid shunting locomotives. They have also signed deals to export first batch of four locomotives.



The locomotives, equipped with lithium batteries, are designed in accordance with European standards and have a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour, said Kang Mingming with the Chinese company.

