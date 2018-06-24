Mexico move closer to knock-out stage after beating South Korea

Mexico moved closer to qualify from Group F at the World Cup after defeating South Korea 2-1 in muggy weather at Rostov Arena on Saturday.



Suffocating heat and humidity impacted both teams negatively from the first minute. After a relatively slow-tempo and paralleled first 20 minutes, when the captain just finished their first shot on target in this tournament, South Korea suffered another heartbreaking moment. A cross by Andres Guardado hit the stretching arm of center back Jang Hyunsoo.



This incident resulted in the second penalty awarded to the opponents of the South Koreans, after they conceded one in their first match against Sweden. Carlos Vela calmly converted the penalty into a 1-0 lead for Mexico in the 27th minute.



South Korea, led by Tottenham striker Son Heungmin, created a couple of counterattack opportunities, but all of them ended up fruitless.



After switching sides, the desperate South Koreans tried to equalise the game by giving all they had. However another goal of Mexico almost devastated their hope as Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez doubled the lead for Mexico in an efficient counterattack.



Son shined eventually in the injury time, when he turned a long strike from outside of the box into a gorgeous goal.



Leading the group with six points, a place in the last 16 is within reach for Mexico, who will battle with Sweden on June 27. Mexico are scheduled to play Germany around one hour after the match between South Korea and Mexico has finished.

