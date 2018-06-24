Brazil stars Costa, Danilo to miss last group stage match against Serbia

Brazil midfielder Douglas Costa and defender Danilo will miss the last group stage match against Serbia as the team just need one point to advance into last 16 at the ongoing World Cup.



Costa hurt a right thigh muscle in the second half against Costa Rica on Friday while Danilo had been ruled out of the Costa Rica match.



Both players won't travel with the rest of the squad for the match against Serbia to be played in Moscow on June 27.



Brazil now lead Group E on four points.

