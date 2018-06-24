2018 commencement ceremony held at Xi'an Jiaotong University

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/24 7:50:32

Graduates pose for photos during the 2018 commencement ceremony of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua


 

Graduates take selfie during the 2018 commencement ceremony of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

Graduates attend the 2018 commencement ceremony of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

A graduate receives diploma during the 2018 commencement ceremony of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 23, 2018.Photo:Xinhua


 

