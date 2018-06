An aerial photo is seen after heavy rain hit the Alas Malang village in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, June 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

People carry a television out of their house after heavy rain hit the Alas Malang village in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, June 23, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

An aerial photo is seen after heavy rain hit the Alas Malang village in Banyuwangi, East Java, Indonesia, June 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua