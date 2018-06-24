Beirut Money Fair kicks off in Lebanon

A woman holds a coin during the Beirut Money Fair in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on June 23, 2018. Traders exhibit rich varieties of banknotes, coins, medals and other collectible items during the fair held from June 22 to 24.Photo:Xinhua

A woman holds a banknote during the Beirut Money Fair in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on June 23, 2018.

Commemorative coins are pictured during the Beirut Money Fair in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on June 23, 2018.

A commemorative coin is pictured during the Beirut Money Fair in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on June 23, 2018.