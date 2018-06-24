China's top legislature defines coastguard powers

China's top legislature has defined the country's coastguard powers, after the unit was placed under oversight of the armed police.



A decision was adopted Friday at the bimonthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which began Tuesday.



The coastguard will be responsible for fighting criminal maritime activity, safety, and enforcing laws in areas including maritime resource exploitation, environmental protection, fishery management and smuggling.



In fighting maritime crimes, the coastguard will exercise police powers given by relevant laws.



The coastguard will exercise the powers of relevant administrative organs in performing its other duties, the decision reads.



The decision will go into effect on July 1.

