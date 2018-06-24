Villagers plant blueberry to get rid of poverty in south China

Villagers pick blueberries at a blueberry planting farm in Gaolan Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2018. In recent years, the village has encouraged poverty-stricken villagers to plant blueberry as a way to get rid of poverty.Photo:Xinhua

Villagers show newly-picked blueberries at a blueberry planting farm in Gaolan Village in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 23, 2018. In recent years, the village has encouraged poverty-stricken villagers to plant blueberry as a way to get rid of poverty.Photo:Xinhua