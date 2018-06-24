People prepare for Kupala Night to celebrate love and fertility in Warsaw, Poland

A woman with a wreath is seen preparing for the Kupala Night in Warsaw, Poland, on June 23, 2018. The pagan summer ritual celebrates love and fertility around the summer solstice. Photo:Xinhua

People prepare for the Kupala Night in Warsaw, Poland, on June 23, 2018. The pagan summer ritual celebrates love and fertility around the summer solstice.Photo:Xinhua

People prepare for the Kupala Night in Warsaw, Poland, on June 23, 2018. The pagan summer ritual celebrates love and fertility around the summer solstice.Photo:Xinhua

A woman prepares for the Kupala Night in Warsaw, Poland, on June 23, 2018. The pagan summer ritual celebrates love and fertility around the summer solstice.Photo:Xinhua