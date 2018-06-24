People prepare for Kupala Night to celebrate love and fertility in Warsaw, Poland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/24 10:51:26

A woman with a wreath is seen preparing for the Kupala Night in Warsaw, Poland, on June 23, 2018. The pagan summer ritual celebrates love and fertility around the summer solstice. Photo:Xinhua


 

