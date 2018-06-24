Chinese man caught sneaking across Russian border to watch World Cup

Police in Northeast China caught a soccer fan who intended to walk across the Russian border so that he could attend the World Cup.



Chinese national Mi Dong (pseudonym) was detained by officers in Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday after he was discovered skulking along China's border with the 2018 World Cup host.



Mi, who lives in Southwest China's Chongqing, told police he attempted the border crossing after his mother had scolded him for binge watching the games.



Mi's mother told police she was shocked to learn her son had traveled thousands of kilometers from home after their argument the day before.



"He said he was going to find a good place to watch the World Cup," she said.



She said Mi had become a bother since the World Cup began, becoming so wrapped up in the ongoing tournament that he refused to cook or go to work.



Mi said he decided to try and walk across the border because flights were expensive and visa procedures too complicated.



Mi's mother ended up having to travel to Heilongjiang, where police released him into her custody.



Chongqing Times