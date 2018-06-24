Chinese culture and art show held in Yangon, Myanmar

A visitor draws lines on a face mask during a Chinese culture and art show in Yangon, Myanmar, June 23, 2018. Activities including calligraphy, Chinese paper-cutting, Chinese knotting, Chinese face mask painting, Chinese traditional dress photo-op and Tea art display and retail were performed at the event, which was held in Yangon on June 23, 2018. Photo:Xinhua

