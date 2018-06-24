Chinese customs seize fake Nike shoes

Customs in southwest China's Yunnan Province have seized more than 400 pairs of fake Nike shoes.



Customs in provincial capital Kunming found the shoes when a Vietnamese was carrying them across the border.



Over 1,000 items were seized in three such cases, which also include bags, watches, belts, glasses and shoes with fake brands of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes and Prada.



Hekou customs detained the three batches of goods on Wednesday.



China has stepped up intellectual property rights (IPR) protection and crackdown on pirated products.



In 2017, Chinese courts settled 203,000 IPR related cases, up 38.38 percent from a year earlier.

