Chinese artists take part in Saihanba forestation project for upcoming winter exhibition

Following on the heels of the first half of the Saihanba Project, more than 40 Chinese artists took part in the second half of the project recently by visiting the Saihanba Forest in North China's Hebei Province to create artworks for an exhibition set to be held in Beijing in December.



The project aims to have the artists capture the forest during different seasons in their paintings.



The community behind the Saihanba Forest Farm, which was established on desert land in 1962, was awarded the annual UN Champions of the Earth Award in 2017 for their outstanding effort and contribution to the restoration of degraded landscapes.



According to Fan Di'an, the exhibition's curator and also president of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, painters need to walk out their studios and seek inspiration in nature.



"Saihanba is not only a natural wonder, but also a symbol of how generations can work toward reforestation," he said.





